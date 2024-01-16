Mathurin will not return to Monday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Mathurin appeared to tweak his ankle by stepping on a teammate's foot while playing defense in the third quarter, and he then came up hobbled while attacking the basket on an ensuing Indiana possession. He remained in the game to take free throws, but promptly headed to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly after. Mathurin finishes Monday's abridged night with 11 points, while Jordan Nwora and Ben Sheppard will likely see increased run in his stead.