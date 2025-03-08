Mathurin (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Head coach Rick Carlisle "doesn't know for sure" if there will be a restriction on Mathurin's minutes, but the forward will suit up following a four-game absence. Mathurin is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 11 outings off the bench this season.