Mathurin (toe) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Mathurin has missed the past 11 games for Indiana, but his return is suddenly on the horizon. If he does get the green light, it's fair to expect some type of restrictions early on. However, with so many key injuries for Indiana, it may not be long before Mathurin's usage rate is through the roof.

