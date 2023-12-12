Mathurin had 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 131-123 victory over Detroit.

Mathurin notched the third 30-point game of his career, while his eight assists marked a new personal high. Mathurin's trademark aggressiveness getting downhill was fully on display, but its presence as part of a well-rounded offensive showing is notable. Mathurin has averaged 16.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting in 10 games off the bench this season, and he's an integral factor in Indiana's future regardless of his role.