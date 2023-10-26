Mathurin amassed 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 143-120 win over the Wizards.

Mathurin started in just 17 of 78 appearances last year, but he unsurprisingly took on a starting role during Wednesday's regular-season opener. He saw plenty of looks from the floor and also had an encouraging assist total after averaging just 1.5 assists per game last year. The 21-year-old should have an opportunity to take on a fairly prominent role for the Pacers during his second professional season.