Mathurin (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Mathurin was carried to the locker room in the first quarter after turning his right ankle on a drive to the basket and was initially ruled questionable to return prior to being ruled out for the contest. He finished without recording any statistics in his three minutes of play. T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte should see more minutes off the bench for the rest of Thursday's game. Mathurin will have a chance to suit up Saturday in Detroit.