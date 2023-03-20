Mathurin (ankle) will start Monday's game against the Hornets.

Mathurin will slide right into the starting lineup during his first appearance following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. The rookie first-round pick has drawn only six previous starts this season, averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 28.8 minutes during those contests. In a corresponding move, Jordan Nwora will shift to a bench role.