Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Without a timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Mathurin (thumb) will be out "a while," Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Pacers reporter Dustin Dopirak noted that when Carlisle uses the "a while" timetable, it typically means the player will spend at least a week sidelined, and potentially multiple weeks. Therefore, it doesn't sound like Mathurin will be available during Week 12. Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard will all help fill the void while Mathurin is out.
