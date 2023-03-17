Mathurin (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Mathurin's absence streak will extend to four games due to a right ankle sprain. Andrew Nembhard should continue to see extended minutes with him out. Mathurin's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Charlotte.
