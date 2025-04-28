Mathurin (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
After playing in the first three games of this first-round series, Mathurin will be sidelined Sunday due to an abdominal contusion. The Pacers will likely lean on Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith and Johnny Furphy to help shoulder the load in Game 4.
More News
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable for Game 4•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Leads way off bench in Game 2 win•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Available to play•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Out for regular-season finale•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Getting starting nod•
-
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Scores 13 points off bench•