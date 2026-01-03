Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin will not play Sunday against the Magic due to a right thumb sprain.
This injury comes out of nowhere for an Indiana team that can't seem to catch a break on the injury front. With Mathurin sidelined for at least one contest, guys like Aaron Nesmith, Johhny Furphy and Ben Sheppard could be asked to step up on the wings.
