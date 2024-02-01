Mathurin (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Mathurin continues to deal with a toe injury and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Andrew Nembhard will likely see additional run for the Pacers once again.
