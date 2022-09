Boatwright (knee) signed a contract with the Pacers on Friday.

Boatwright appeared in 14 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during the 2021-22 season before he was shut down due to a lingering knee injury. He averaged 14.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.4 minutes per game and should be fully healthy heading into training camp.