Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Another strong shooting effort
Bogdanovic managed 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Pacers' 121-88 win over the Jazz on Monday.
Bogdanovic stepped up with another well-rounded stat line, one that's become more and more common for him this season after several years of more scoring-dependent production. The 29-year-old has now pulled down four or more rebounds in six November games, all while keeping a sparking 56.5 percent success rate from the floor, including 53.8 percent from three-point range. He remains highly active on the defensive end as well, recording at least one steal in nine games during the month.
