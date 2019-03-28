Bogdanovic scored a team-high 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Thunder.

No other Pacers starter managed more than a dozen points on the night. Bogdanovic is suddenly on fire from beyond the arc, going 11-for-15 on his three-point attempts over the last two games, but he'll likely need to stay dialed in if Indiana is going to hold off Boston for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.