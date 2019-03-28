Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Carries scoring load in loss
Bogdanovic scored a team-high 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding four assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 loss to the Thunder.
No other Pacers starter managed more than a dozen points on the night. Bogdanovic is suddenly on fire from beyond the arc, going 11-for-15 on his three-point attempts over the last two games, but he'll likely need to stay dialed in if Indiana is going to hold off Boston for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Huge performance against Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Collects three steals Monday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Delivers game-high 24 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores team-best 18 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads way with 27 points Tuesday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.