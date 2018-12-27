Bogdanovic supplied 16 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five boards, three steals and two assists across 31 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 129-121 win over the Hawks.

Though he typically does most of his damage from the outside, Bogdanovic was more active in drawing contact than usual when his shots from distance weren't falling. That allowed him to set a new season high in free-throw attempts, with the sharpshooter converting at a healthy clip like he usually does. Victor Oladipo's return from an 11-game absence earlier this month hasn't been too detrimental to Bogdanovic's fantasy prospects, with the wing averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 treys, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in the proceeding eight contests.