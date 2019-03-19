Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Collects three steals Monday
Bogdanovic had 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Bogdanovic had three steals for just the sixth time this season, adding 15 points in 28 minutes Monday. That also makes two straight games without a three-pointer for Bogdanovic who has been one of the more consistent scorers from beyond the arc this season. He is the 90th ranked player this season and continues to be a major part of their offensive structure. The loss of Victor Oladipo has certainly benefitted Bogdanovic and he should continue to put up similar numbers down the stretch.
