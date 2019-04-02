Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Complete line in win
Bogdanovic scored 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), alongside seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Monday's win over Detroit.
Bogdanovic has emerged as the leading scorer for Indiana in the wake of Victor Oladipo's season ending knee injury on January 26th, having averaged 22.4 points per game since February 2nd. While Monday was a bit of an aberration in terms of Bogdanovic's secondary production, the fifth-year Bosnian has been one of the key reasons the Pacers have been able to maintain position in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
