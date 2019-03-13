Bogdanovic tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 victory over the Knicks.

Bogdanovic helped stave off a late comeback by the Knicks, as he clearly was the best shooter on the floor for the Pacers Tuesday night. With Victor Oladipo gone for the year rehabbing, Bogdanovic should continue to be a top option on the Pacer offense, leading to solid minutes and production.