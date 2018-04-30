Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Disappears in Game 7 defeat
Bogdanovic mustered only three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Bogdanovic came up small at the worst possible time, turning in series-low totals almost entirely across the stat sheet. The 29-year-old topped out with a 30-point performance in Game 3, but a modest 15-point effort in Game 1 served as a distant second in terms of his scoring tallies during the series. Despite his inconsistent postseason performance, Bogdanovic undeniably made strides in his first Pacers season, posting a career-high 14.3 points a game on a career-best 47.4 percent success rate from the field, including 40.2 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scoring downturn in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for season-high 30 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in Sunday's victory•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will be rested Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Goes off for 28 points in Thursday's win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....