Bogdanovic mustered only three points (1-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Bogdanovic came up small at the worst possible time, turning in series-low totals almost entirely across the stat sheet. The 29-year-old topped out with a 30-point performance in Game 3, but a modest 15-point effort in Game 1 served as a distant second in terms of his scoring tallies during the series. Despite his inconsistent postseason performance, Bogdanovic undeniably made strides in his first Pacers season, posting a career-high 14.3 points a game on a career-best 47.4 percent success rate from the field, including 40.2 percent from three-point range.