Bogdanovic didn't participate in Wednesday's practice for rest purposes, J. Michael of IndyStar Sports reports.

Bogdanovic represented his home country of Croatia during FIBA play over the summer and participated in two-a-days prior to training camp. So, the coaching staff feels comfortable giving him some time off to open camp. While it's not clear when Bogdanovic will practice, it seems likely he'll see time during the preseason.