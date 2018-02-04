Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drains four threes in Saturday's win
Bogdanovic scored 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 win over the 76ers.
The 28-year-old has caught fire from downtown lately, going 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) on three-point attempts over the last three games. Bogdanovic was just 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) over his previous six games, and he doesn't make an impact in other fantasy categories, but as long as the streaky shooter is locked in he could be worth picking up in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops in 18 points versus Hornets•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive since return from injury•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Likely to return Monday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out Saturday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.