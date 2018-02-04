Bogdanovic scored 19 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two steals and an assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 win over the 76ers.

The 28-year-old has caught fire from downtown lately, going 9-for-19 (47.4 percent) on three-point attempts over the last three games. Bogdanovic was just 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) over his previous six games, and he doesn't make an impact in other fantasy categories, but as long as the streaky shooter is locked in he could be worth picking up in deeper fantasy formats.