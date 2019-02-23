Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops 20 in win over Pelicans
Bogdanovic scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.
Foul trouble prevented Bogdanovic from posting better numbers, but he still scored at least 20 points for the seventh time in the last nine games, averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 boards, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals over that stretch. The Pacers will continue to rely on him to help replace the offense lost when Victor Oladipo (knee) got hurt, but as yet it's unclear whether there will be enough shots available for Bogdanovic, Wesley Matthews and Tyreke Evans to be consistently productive.
