Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops game-high 21 points in Friday's win
Bogdanovic registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during a 112-87 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Bogdanovic's 21 points marked a game high in Friday's blowout victory. In addition to the recent good run of scoring, he is also chipping in defensively, with four straight games with at least two steals. Bogdanovic's averages across the last five games are strong, at 19.4 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.6 steals per game.
