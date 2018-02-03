Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops in 18 points versus Hornets
Bogdanovic dropped in 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.
Bogdanovic put on an efficient shooting performance and finished second on the team in minutes played. He was held scoreless in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but he's responded with 39 points combined over his last two games -- one of his best two-game stretches of the season. Bodganovic should continue to see his looks as a floor spacer int he frontcourt, but his role on offense can be fickle now that the team has its full complement of players available.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Productive since return from injury•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Will play Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Likely to return Monday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Out Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable with sprained ankle•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.