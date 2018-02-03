Bogdanovic dropped in 18 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with two rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.

Bogdanovic put on an efficient shooting performance and finished second on the team in minutes played. He was held scoreless in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, but he's responded with 39 points combined over his last two games -- one of his best two-game stretches of the season. Bodganovic should continue to see his looks as a floor spacer int he frontcourt, but his role on offense can be fickle now that the team has its full complement of players available.