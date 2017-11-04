Bogdanovich tallied a season-high 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

Bogdanovich has been hot lately, scoring at least 17 points in each of his past three games, including eight total three-pointers. He's quite a streaky shooter in general, however, as he totaled 16 games last year with at least 20 points, but also 27 games with less than 10 points.