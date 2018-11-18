Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops team-high 22 in win
Bogdanovic scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 win over the Hawks.
A sore knee limited Victor Oladipo to only five minutes in Saturday's game, but Bogdanovic was once again able to step up and lead the Pacers in scoring. The 29-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 made three-pointers a game so far in November, but if Oladipo ends up missing more time with the knee injury, look for Bogdanovic's usage to increase even further -- making him an intriguing DFS option in the short term.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 in win over Heat•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Fills up box score in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 25 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Returns to practice•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.