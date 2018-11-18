Bogdanovic scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 win over the Hawks.

A sore knee limited Victor Oladipo to only five minutes in Saturday's game, but Bogdanovic was once again able to step up and lead the Pacers in scoring. The 29-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 2.4 made three-pointers a game so far in November, but if Oladipo ends up missing more time with the knee injury, look for Bogdanovic's usage to increase even further -- making him an intriguing DFS option in the short term.