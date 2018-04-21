Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Explodes for season-high 30 points
Bogdanovic totaled 30 points (11-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds across 36 minutes during a 92-90 win over the Cavaliers on Friday.
Bogdanovic's shooting was off the charts in the Game 3 victory as the 30 points marked a season high and a game high. The seven three-pointers also marked a season high. Bogdanovic had struggled from downtown coming into this game, as he'd gone 2-of-9 from beyond the arc across the first two games of the series.
