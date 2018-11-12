Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Fills up box score in Sunday's loss
Bogdanovic posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.
Bogdanovic scored at least 20 points for the third time this season while reaching double figures for the fifth straight contest. Moreover, he dished out a season high assist total and matched his season highs in rebounding and steals. Bogdanovic has also drained three treys in each of the last three games, giving him six showings with at least three triples through the first 14 games. Bogdanovic is still most reliable in deeper leagues given that his contributions outside of scoring and threes tend to be minimal, but he continues to earn 30-plus minutes on most nights as the team's top perimeter shooter.
