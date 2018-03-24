Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Finds shooting touch Friday
Bogdanovic had 28 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-104 victory over the Clippers.
After a string of poor performances, Bogdanovic got going in this one, leading the team with 28 points. As is generally the case with Bogdanovic, his value once again came from his scoring. On nights he is shooting the ball well, he can put up standard league value. He is not a must-own player but could be a nice streaming option if you can pinpoint his stronger games.
