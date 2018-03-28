Bogdanovic produced 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

Bogdanovic put together a third straight game with at least 50.0 percent shooting, as well as with multiple three-pointers. The fourth-year wing had a mid-month slump where he posted single-digit points in four of five games, but he's bounced back over the last three and pushed his March averages to a solid 14.9 points (on 46.4 percent shooting), 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 31.4 minutes across 14 games.