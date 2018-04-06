Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Goes off for 28 points in Thursday's win
Bogdanovic totaled 28 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during a 126-106 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Bogdanovic was phenomenal during the win as he lit up the defending champs for 28 points in an incredibly efficient display. The six three pointers made matched his season high. Bogdanovic has three games of at least 25 points across his last seven outings.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Gets hot from field Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Finds shooting touch Friday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 11 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores two points in win over Sixers•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...