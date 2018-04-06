Bogdanovic totaled 28 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during a 126-106 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Bogdanovic was phenomenal during the win as he lit up the defending champs for 28 points in an incredibly efficient display. The six three pointers made matched his season high. Bogdanovic has three games of at least 25 points across his last seven outings.