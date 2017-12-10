Bogdanovic (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Bogdanovic likely picked up the injury in Friday's win over Cleveland, though it's not serious enough to cost him any games. After testing out the ankle during pregame warmups, Bogdanovic has now been cleared to play ahead of Sunday's contest and should resume his usual role as the team's starting small forward. On the season, Bogdanovic is averaging 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.2 three-pointers across 31.5 minutes.