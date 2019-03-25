Bogdanovic scored a game-high 35 points (13-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-88 win over the Nuggets.

The 29-year-old was on fire from the jump, scoring 12 straight points for the Pacers late in the second quarter en route to a career-high 26 on the half. Bogdanovic has emerged as a very consistent offensive option for an Indiana squad that's remarkably stayed afloat without Victor Oladipo (knee), and the club remains two games ahead of the Celtics for fourth place in the Eastern Conference -- and home court in the first round of the playoffs.