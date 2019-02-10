Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads all scorers in win
Bogdanovic scored a game-high 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 34 minutes during Saturday's 105-90 win over the Cavaliers.
While he doesn't have the multi-category upside of Victor Oladipo (knee), Bogdanovic has at least helped replace some of the Pacer superstar's offense, averaging 21.1 points, 3.4 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.2 assists in nine games without Oladipo. With Wesley Matthews expected to join the roster next week, Bogdanovic could see his usage decrease somewhat, but it's likely he'll remain the team's top outside scoring threat down the stretch.
