Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads all scorers in win
Bogdanovic totaled 31 points (13-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal over 38 minutes in the Pacers' win over the Heat on Saturday.
Bogdanovic scored double-digit points for the seventh straight game, and he's averaged 26.0 points in his last two games. He was expected to take on an expanded role offensively with Victor Oladipo (knee) done for the season.
