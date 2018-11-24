Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team in scoring Friday
Bogdanovic finished with 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Spurs.
Bogdanovic dropped at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game Friday but failed to nail a single three-pointer. He has been an excellent source of points and threes for the Pacers this season, while also chipping in with almost one steal per game. His value revolved around his offensive output and so any extra stats are a welcome bonus. The Pacers will be hoping Victor Oladipo (knee) can return in the next game and that could see Bogdanovic take a small hit to his usage.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces Oladipo-less Pacers again•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Drops team-high 22 in win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 16 in win over Heat•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Fills up box score in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores game-high 25 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...