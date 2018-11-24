Bogdanovic finished with 21 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-100 loss to the Spurs.

Bogdanovic dropped at least 20 points for the fourth consecutive game Friday but failed to nail a single three-pointer. He has been an excellent source of points and threes for the Pacers this season, while also chipping in with almost one steal per game. His value revolved around his offensive output and so any extra stats are a welcome bonus. The Pacers will be hoping Victor Oladipo (knee) can return in the next game and that could see Bogdanovic take a small hit to his usage.