Bogdanovic totaled 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 35 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Pistons on Monday.

Bogdanovic led the Pacers in scoring in Monday's close loss to the Pistons. He's been called upon to shoulder more of the load offensively in the absence of Victor Oladipo (knee), and he's averaging 21.7 points per game in the month of February, shooting better than 40.0 percent from deep.