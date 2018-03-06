Bogdanovic posted 29 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 92-78 win over the Bucks.

The Pacers went with the hot hand on Monday and gave Bogdanovic the green light as he drained five threes on the way to a win. He cem into Monday's contest averaging 52 percent from the floor over the past ten games, along with an average of 5.2 3-point attempts per game with a conversion rate of 48.1 percent. Those are elite numbers for the four-year pro, who seems to have found a home after journeyman roles in Brooklyn and Washington. If he happens to be available, he's an excellent option as a 3-point specialist for roto teams looking for a boost in that category.