Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday
Bogdanovic collected 21 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 105-101 victory over the Grizzlies.
After going scoreless in 24 minutes the last time out, Bogdanovic was extremely efficient Wednesday night. He has been playing well in the month of January until the prior contest, as double-digit point totals have been frequent, but with the inconsistency of the Pacers roster, it is hard to see him being much more than a scorer, and a mediocre one at best.
