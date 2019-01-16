Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads way with 20 points Tuesday
Bogdanovic contributed 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 win over the Suns.
Bogdanovic was his usual sharp self Tuesday night, hitting 60 percent from three and near that from the entire floor. He continues to be an asset to the Pacers for his wing scoring, something both the front court and backcourt can appreciate in a teammate.
