Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Leads way with 23 points in loss
Bogdanovic accounted for 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Boston.
Bogdanovic had an excellent all-around game, increasing his production in every category from a lousy Game 1 performance. The veteran forward nearly won the game for the Pacers with two three pointers within the final two minutes but ultimately came up short. Bogdanovic' been the most impactful Pacer for the first two games and single-handedly made their offense on several occasions. He'll continue to garner a large workload, but will need teammates to step up in order to prevent another fourth-quarter collapse from happening in Game 3 on Friday.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Resting for finale•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Modest stat line in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Solid contributor in victory•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Complete line in win•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Lights up Celtics•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Carries scoring load in loss•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...