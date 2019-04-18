Bogdanovic accounted for 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Boston.

Bogdanovic had an excellent all-around game, increasing his production in every category from a lousy Game 1 performance. The veteran forward nearly won the game for the Pacers with two three pointers within the final two minutes but ultimately came up short. Bogdanovic' been the most impactful Pacer for the first two games and single-handedly made their offense on several occasions. He'll continue to garner a large workload, but will need teammates to step up in order to prevent another fourth-quarter collapse from happening in Game 3 on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...