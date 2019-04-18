Bogdanovic accounted for 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Boston.

Bogdanovic had an excellent all-around game, increasing his production in every category from a lousy Game 1 performance. The veteran forward nearly won the game for the Pacers with two three pointers within the final two minutes but ultimately came up short. Bogdanovic' been the most impactful Pacer for the first two games and single-handedly made their offense on several occasions. He'll continue to garner a large workload, but will need teammates to step up in order to prevent another fourth-quarter collapse from happening in Game 3 on Friday.