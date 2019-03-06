Bogdanovic produced 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 105-96 win over the Bulls.

Bogdanovic kept his streak of 20-point games alive Tuesday night, stretching it to five in what has been unreal shooting from the forward. He's shot over 55 percent from the floor over that span and shows no signs of surrendering his primary role on the offense.