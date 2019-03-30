Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Lights up Celtics
Bogdanovic put up 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go with two assists, two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes in Friday's 114-112 loss to the Celtics.
Bogdanovic is in the midst of one of the best scoring runs of his career, as the 27-point effort actually represents his worst showing of the past three games. The swingman typically doesn't offer much in the non-scoring categories, but the point totals he's been providing lately are enough to make him a set-it-and-forget-it lineup option.
More News
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Carries scoring load in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Huge performance against Nuggets•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Collects three steals Monday•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Delivers game-high 24 points•
-
Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Scores team-best 18 points•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.