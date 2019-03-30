Bogdanovic put up 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) to go with two assists, two steals and one rebound in 33 minutes in Friday's 114-112 loss to the Celtics.

Bogdanovic is in the midst of one of the best scoring runs of his career, as the 27-point effort actually represents his worst showing of the past three games. The swingman typically doesn't offer much in the non-scoring categories, but the point totals he's been providing lately are enough to make him a set-it-and-forget-it lineup option.