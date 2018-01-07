Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Likely to return Monday
Coach Nate McMillan said he believes Bogdanovic (ankle) will be back for Monday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Bogdanovic had to be held out of Saturday's contest with a sprained ankle, but it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, as coach McMillan believes it will just be a one-game layoff. If all holds up during morning shootaround and pregame warmups, look for Bogdanovic to take on his typical role in the starting lineup. That said, he should still be considered questionable at this point.
