Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Modest stat line in loss
Bogdanovic finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 29 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Nets on Sunday.
Bogdanovic came away with a modest final line on Sunday. He wasn't able to get a lot going in the loss, but he was able to hit two of his four three-point attempts after going 1-9 from three in an uncharacteristic cold spell over his previous three games.
