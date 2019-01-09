Bogdanovic finished Tuesday's matchup against Cleveland with 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes.

Bogdanovic has not turned in back-to-back 20-plus point showings, going 18-for-34 from the field and 4-for-10 from beyond the arc over that span. Tuesday's strong performance is nothing new for the 29-year-old forward, as he's averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 39 games this year.