Bogdanovic (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Bulls.

Bogdanovic picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, and it's apparently severe enough that he'll sit out Saturday despite two days of rest. Damien Wilkins will get the starting nod in Bogdanovic's place, while Victor Oladipo (knee) will return to the lineup, pushing Lance Stephenson back to the bench.