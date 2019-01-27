Bogdanovic scored a team-high 21 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Playing their first game without Victor Oladipo (knee), the Pacers came up short, but Bogdanovic continues to supply solid numbers. The 29-year-old wing has dropped 20-plus points four times in January, averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.5 three-pointers through 11 games, but those numbers could tick up with more shots available in Oladipo's absence.