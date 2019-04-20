Pacers' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pays a whopping 40 minutes in loss
Bogdanovic finished with 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 104-96 loss to the Celtics.
Bogdanovic was impactful once again Friday despite shooting just 35 percent from the field. The Pacers were well and truly in this game but a 12 point third quarter is certainly going to be mentioned in the post-game notes. The Pacers need to win Game 4 on Sunday if they are to extend their season and at this stage, it would appear the end is near. On a more personal note, Bogdanovic has had a career-best season and is likely to be drafted in almost every format come September.
